Alexa adds support for custom lists

Amazon today announced it’s improving one of Alexa’s most-used features: lists. The company is expanding both the Shopping list and To-Do list functionality to allow Alexa device owners to create their own lists for any purpose – beyond just things they need to pick up at the store, for example, or their everyday tasks. Instead, Alexa will now allow users to name their own lists for any purpose.

That means you can have specific shopping lists by store (e.g. Costco shopping list vs. Walmart shopping list), a checklist for a specific purpose (e.g. vacation packing), a chore list, or even a holiday shopping list for the kids.

To use the new feature, you’ll say, “Alexa, create a list.” And Alexa will then prompt you to the name the list.

The list, once created, is saved in the Alexa companion mobile app for easy access.

Amazon says this change was inspired by user feedback – it’s been one of the most-requested features for some time.

Of course, Alexa may not be users’ primary or preferred list-making tool. Many people today have their own favorite third-party apps for lists and to-do’s – especially if list-making is something they do frequently. Amazon notes that several Alexa Skills now allow you to sync Alexa’s lists with a third-party app, including Any.do, AnyList and Cozi.

The updated lists feature is rolling out starting today, and will reach all Alexa devices over the next few days, says Amazon.