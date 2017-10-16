The CoD: WWII live action trailer is out

In approximately three weeks, Call of Duty is taking the franchise back to WWII, with some good old-fashioned boots-on-the-ground gameplay.

So it’s not surprising that the live action trailer is focused on reassembling the squad.

It’s no Destiny 2 live action trailer, but it has its own charm.

Instead of dressing actors up in WWII garb and trying to depict actual gameplay, the CoD: WWII live action trailer shows would-be players running around town to find the other members of their squad.

The beta came out in late August, and has since ended. But if you want to take a look at the actual gameplay, you can check out the multiplayer trailer here.