‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ reimagined in 8-bit for 40th anniversary

Close Encounters of the Third Kind is 40 years old, which is a bit hard to believe, so this ‘retro’ 8-bit recreation of the seminal Steven Spielberg sci-fi movie is actually modern compared to its actual release date. I think.

Still, it’s a fun homage from fan Christopher Harrison, and one that Close Encounters is using to promote its 4K UHD and Blu-ray release. Both those versions are available now, so you can share in the collective vision of our companions from beyond the stars.

Also, if you haven’t seen this classic and you’re a Stranger Things fan, it’s definitely an influence, and of course a very worthwhile watch in its own right.