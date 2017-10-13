Steve Wozniak announces tech education platform Woz U

Steve Wozniak, the Apple cofounder who changed the world alongside Steve Jobs, has today announced the launch of Woz U,

According to the release, Woz U will start out as an online learning platform focused on both students and companies that will eventually hire those students. Woz U is based out of Arizona, and hopes to launch physical locations for learning in more than 30 cities across the globe.

At launch, the curriculum will center around computer support specialists and software developers, with future courses on data science, mobile applications and cybersecurity coming in the future.

Alongside the education platform, Woz U will also offer platforms for tech companies to recruit, train and retain their workforce through on-site customized programs and subscription-based curricula. There will also be a platform for K-12 students, which will be distributed to school districts, that will offer STEAM programs to identify talent and nudge those individuals into a tech-based career.

And if that weren’t enough, Woz U will eventually introduce an accelerator program ‘to identify and develop elite tech talent.’

Here’s what Woz had to say in a prepared statement:

Our goal is to educate and train people in employable digital skills without putting them into years of debt. People often are afraid to choose a technology-based career because they think they can’t do it. I know they can, and I want to show them how. My entire life I have worked to build, develop and create a better world through technology and I have always respected education. Now is the time for Woz U, and we are only getting started.

Woz U will offer an app to help people understand which field of tech they’re best suited for, so they can set up their curriculum accordingly.

As of yet, there’s no word on pricing.