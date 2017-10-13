Original Content needs hugs after the family drama of Netflix’s ‘Meyerowitz Stories’

It’s easy to roll your eyes at many of Adam Sandler’s recent films — including his Netflix Originals — but he’s also delivered impressive performances in good movies like Punch-Drunk Love and Funny People. Now we can add The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) to the list.

The Meyerowitz Stories, which Netflix is releasing today, was written and directed by Noah Baumbach. It tells the intertwining stories of three generations of the Meyerowitz family, including sculptor Harold (Dustin Hoffman), his children Danny (Sandler), Jean (Elizabeth Marvel) and Matthew (Ben Stiller) and Danny’s daughter Eliza (Grave Van Patten).

Darrell Etherington and Anthony Ha review the film in-depth in the latest episode of TechCrunch’s Original Content podcast. The New York setting, as well as the themes of failure and bad parenting, will be familiar to viewers of Baumbach’s other movies like The Squid and the Whale. Still, we were both impressed (maybe even made a little teary-eyed) by his latest offering. It might be the best of Netflix’s original films so far (not the highest bar, but still).

We also discuss the latest streaming news, including the expansion of Movies Anywhere, the fallout from the Harvey Weinstein scandal, a deal between Apple and Steven Spielberg and the new Star Wars trailer.

Featured Image: Netflix