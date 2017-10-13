Silicon Valley
Tech
tito hamze
crunch

Crunch Report | Steve Wozniak Launches Education Platform

Posted by
Next Story

Twitter CEO promises to crack down on hate, violence and harassment with “more aggressive” rules

Today’s Stories 

  1. Steve Wozniak announces tech education platform Woz U
  2. Fandango is acquiring rival online ticketer MovieTickets.com
  3. Baidu plans to mass produce Level 4 self-driving cars with BAIC by 2021

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Chris Gates

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Tech
  • tito hamze
  • Silicon Valley
  • crunch
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Twitter CEO promises to crack down on hate, violence and harassment with “more aggressive” rules

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard