CamSoda is updating its streaming network to support language lessons

Not to be outdone by other streaming media sites, adult site CamSoda [Partially NSFW] is introducing language lessons. That’s right: you can learn all about conjugation, declension, and perhaps reproduction from scantily-dressed teachers.

CamSoda models requested the service when they found it fun to teach the folks they spoke with online about differences in languages. Further, the users found talking with a native speaker helped with their escapades while traveling. Finally, it was kind of fun.

The service is pretty ad hoc. You select a language and then select a model. The lessons are basic – you won’t be translating Don Quixote from the original Early Modern Spanish – but you can learn how to order a drink and chat up someone at the bar.

The service required some tweaking by CamSoda to allow teachers and students to interact. Because of inherent latencies built into the service’s security system, they had to speed things up considerably to ensure that students could respond to teachers on the fly. I tried the service – I learned a little Romanian – and found it acceptable but a bit laggy. This should be fixed in further iterations.

While some would equate nude language learning with a deleted scene from Idiocracy, I think it’s an interesting addition to the streamer arsenal. While most interaction on CamSoda is fairly straightforward, adding in a little back and forth and discussion could help break cultural barriers and help users see the models as more than just, well, naked people. Sper.