Token sales, also called ICOs, are the new normal when it comes to early stage cash. Originally envisioned as a way to create new and unique rails for payments, customer interaction, and peer-to-peer networking the token is now both an integral part of most companies and a great way to fund a great (or awful) idea.

This year in Berlin we’ll be joined by Zoe Adamovicz of Neufund and Kavita Gupta of Consensys. Both of these folks are seasoned blockchain investors with millions at their disposal and they’ll be talking about how investors should sail the rocky shoals of regulation, how token sales are changing the way VCs interact with companies, and how these tools will change in the future.

Token sales are here to stay but they will morph. In this Disrupt panel we’ll discuss what that means to startups, investors, and most important, the world.

