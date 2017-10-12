Crunch Report | Bitcoin Passes $5,000
- Bitcoin just passed $5,000
- DJI’s new interchangeable-lens drone camera takes aim at filmmakers
- Citing ‘a few’ malfunctions, Google nukes touch function from Home Mini
- Hyperloop One becomes ‘Virgin Hyperloop One’ with Virgin Group investment
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Chris Gates
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
