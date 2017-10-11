On October 11, TechCrunch and Facebook hosted Startup Battlefield Africa in Nairobi, Kenya. The Startup Battlefield pitch-off competition featured startups from all over Africa in three categories: Productivity and Utility, Social Good, and Gaming and Entertainment. Top notch investors and founders served as judges to pick the winners in each category as well as an overall winner.

We also had a great line-up speakers that discussed everything from investing in startups to improving connectivity across the entire continent of Africa.

From speaker sessions to Startup Battlefield pitches, here are all the videos from the event.

1) Africa Unicorn: How Do We Produce the Next African Unicorn?

Panelists: Eghosa Omoigui (EchoVC Partners), Tayo Oviosu (Paga), Sacha Poignonnec (Jumia)

Moderator: Jon Shieber (TechCrunch)

2) Startup Battlefield: Productivity and Utility

Judges: Wale Ayeni (International Finance Corporation, Aaron Fu (Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology), Andreata Muforo (TLcom Capital), Lexi Novitske (Singularity Investments), Eghosa Omoigui (EchoVC Partners)

Moderator: Matt Burns (TechCrunch)

Pitch #1: WeCashUp

Pitch #2: Form+

Pitch #3: Delivery Science

Pitch #4: Abacus Invest

Pitch #5: Sellio

Pitch #6: Lori Systems

3) Connectivity: Solving Africa’s Connectivity Equation

Panelists: Kamal Bhattacharya (Safaricom), Erik Hersman (BRCK), Bitange Ndemo (University of Nairobi), Uche Ofodile (internet.org)

Moderator: Romain Dillet (TechCrunch)

4) Startup Battlefield: Gaming and Entertainment

Judges: Kamal Bhattacharya (Safaricom), Monique Idlett-Mosley (Reign Venture Capital), Leo Stiegeler (Ringier Africa AG), Chris Savides (ShowMax)

Moderator: Matt Burns (TechCrunch)

Pitch #1: Big5 Games

Pitch #2: Tango TV

Pitch #3: Lomay

Pitch #4: SynCommerce

5) Will Startups Solve Africa’s Biggest Development Problems

Panelists: Dr. Solomon Assefa (IBM Research – Africa), Rebecca Enonchong (AppsTech), Wambui Kinya (Andela), Juliana Rotich (Africa Tech Ventures, BRCK)

Moderator: Megan Rose Dickey (TechCrunch)

6) Startup Battlefield: Social Good

Judges: Shuonan Chen (Agile Venture Capital), Yariv Cohen (Ignite Power, Kaenaat), Tomi Davies (Lagos Angels Network, African Business Angel Network), Isis Nyong’o Madison (Asphalt & Ink), Alexia Tsotsis (investor and former co-Editor, TechCrunch)

Moderator: Matt Burns (TechCrunch)

Pitch #1: ConnectedMed

Pitch #2: M-Shule

Pitch #3: Dot Learn

Pitch #4: Talent2Africa

Pitch #5: AgroCentra

7) Creative Industries: Digitizing Creative Industries

Panelists: Obi Asika (Dragon Africa), Bill Sellanga (Just a Band), Graeme Cumming (MultiChoice), Monique Idlett-Mosley (Reign Venture Capital), Samuel Mensah (Kisua)

Moderator: Ingrid Lunden (TechCrunch)

8) Keynote and fireside chat with with Ime Archibong (VP Platform Partnerships, Facebook)

Moderator: Ingrid Lunden (TechCrunch)

9) Facebook Session: The Startup Journey to Success

Panelists: Chijioke Dozie (Co-founder and CEO, OneFi), Mark Essien (Founder and CEO, Hotels.ng), Eric Thimba (Co-founder and CEO, MOOKH)

Moderator: Emeka Afigbo (Head of Middle East and Africa, Platform Partnerships)

10) Announcing the winners of Startup Battlefield Africa

