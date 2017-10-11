Taylor Swift’s new Glu Mobile app is a dedicated social network for her fans

Glu Mobile, the gaming company responsible for hits like Kim Kardashian: Hollywood and bombs like Nicki Minaj: Empire is at it again with The Swift Life, an app that’s all about the one and only Taylor Swift.

The app, which doesn’t seem to be quite as game-focused as other celebrity titles in Glu’s portfolio, won’t go live until “late 2017,” according to the company. But the beta version will be available in limited territories soon.

As part of the beta launch, the company is releasing a promo video:

As you may have noticed, The Swift Life focuses primarily on letting T-Swift fans connect with Taylor and each other through message boards, quizzes, etc.

This is in contrast to Glu’s previous celebrity games, which turned celebrities like Katy Perry and Gordon Ramsay into floating avatars within a game.

Of all Glu’s celebrity games, only two — Kim Kardashian: Hollywood and Restaurant Dash: Gordon Ramsay — seemed to work out for the company. The rest didn’t go so well.

The Swift Life marks the first real diversion from that model as the company saw steep losses in 2016. The launch of Tap Baseball ’17, with the Chicago Cubs’ Kris Bryant as the public face of the game, has helped Glu grow in 2017.

Glu has backed away considerably from the celebrity games, and The Swift Life marks the first pop culture celebrity app debut in 2017. As a social network, instead of a freemium game, The Swift Life actually stands a chance at working out for Glu, considering Taylor Swift’s ravenous fans.

But we can’t know for sure until the app’s public release later this year.

Featured Image: Gary Miller/Getty Images