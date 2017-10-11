Facebook plans “Venues” for watching concerts, sports, movies in VR
Oculus announces $199 ‘Oculus Go’ standalone headset
Facebook plans to launch a virtual reality “Venues” app next year that Mark Zuckerberg says will allow people to “watch live concerts, and live sports, and premiers of movies and tv shows, all around the world with friends” and the other people.
The announcement came at Oculus’ Connect conference in San Jose where Zuckerberg also announced the new $199 Oculus Go standalone mobile VR headset, that developers would get inside-out tracking-equipped Santa Cruz VR headsets in the next year, and that Facebook’s goal is to get 1 billion people into VR.
We’ll have more details shortly
