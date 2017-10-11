Facebook “3D Posts” let you play with VR objects in News Feed

Facebook wants to let you create virtual objects in its Oculus Medium sculpting platform or Facebook Spaces VR hangouts and then share them with friends who don’t have a VR headset. Today at Oculus Connect 4, Facebook previewed 3D posts, a new type of News Feed post where users can grab and move a 3D object to look at it from all angles.

Users will be able to create objects in Medium or Spaces’ marker drawing feature and then share them to the News Feed. And down the line, Facebook is working on an API to let third-party VR app developers give users the option to share their creations to the News Feed.

The feature could radically expand the number of people who can play with things made in VR by letting this content escape the headset.