Crunch Report | The $199 Oculus Go Standalone Headset
Next Story
After Sandberg chat, House intel plans to release Russian-bought Facebook ads to the public
Today’s Stories
- Oculus announces $199 ‘Oculus Go’ standalone headset
- California DMV changes rules to allow testing and use of fully autonomous vehicles
- Amazon introduces a way for teens to independently shop its site, following parents’ approval
- Amazon introduces a waterproof Kindle Oasis with a seven-inch screen and Audible playback
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Tito Hamze
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
0
SHARES