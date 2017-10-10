Here we are in Nairobi, Kenya. For the first time, TechCrunch is hosting a conference in Africa. We have an amazing lineup of speakers who all share a ton of knowledge and expertise about technology in Kenya and Africa in general. But the real star of the show is going to be the Startup Battlefield.

15 startups are going to compete to win the Startup Battlefield competition and earn best of show. There will three different sessions on Productivity and Utility, Gaming and Entertainment, and Social Good. This is going to be a great opportunity to discover the best and brightest early-stage entrepreneurs in Africa.

Here’s how you can watch the show: