Google acqui-hires team at podcast app 60dB, service will shut down next month

Short-form podcast app 60dB will be shutting down next month and its team will be joining Google in an apparent acqui-hire.

“Today, we’re announcing we’ll be shutting down 60dB on Friday, November 10th, and we’ll be joining the team at Google,” a Medium post signed by the 60dB co-founders read. “As we considered next steps for 60dB, we came to the conclusion that to accomplish our goals we’d be better positioned if we joined someone with scale who shared our vision for what was possible with digital audio.” The note was first spotted by Business Insider.

Tiny Garage Labs, which created the app, launched its podcast platform for iOS, Android, Alexa and the web last year, allowing users to access personalized short-form audio pieces inside the app. The team said it worked with more than 80 media institutions to produce “hundreds of audio stories in the past year.”

Google confirmed the deal to TechCrunch, with a spokesperson noting that it was not a formal acquisition, rather the company had “purchased some assets” and that members of the team would be joining Google. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

It’s unclear whether Google will be utilizing elements of the company’s technologies for future product releases. Podcasts are currently available on the Google Play Music platform.