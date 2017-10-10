Wells Fargo
the last jedi
Tech
recap
Disrupt

Crunch Report | New Star Wars “The Last Jedi” Trailer

Posted by
Next Story

Facebook seriously needs its own Bitmoji

Today’s Stories 

  1. The new trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ focuses on Rey and Kylo Ren
  2. Over 5,000 Wells Fargo ATMs now support card-free access via Apple Pay and other mobile wallets
  3. North Korean hackers stole South Korean and U.S. war plans

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Tito Hamze

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Wells Fargo
  • the last jedi
  • Tech
  • recap
  • Disrupt
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Facebook seriously needs its own Bitmoji

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard