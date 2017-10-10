AI-powered customer marketing platform Ometria raises $6M Series A

Ometria, a customer marketing platform which says it’s “AI-powered” has raised $6m in Series A funding. US-based Summit Action led the round, along with an investment syndicate backed by individuals with roles inside some key retailers. Ometria has now raised a total of $11m to accelerate the development of its customer marketing platform, which, it claims, enables retailers to send individually-personalised marketing messages across several brand touchpoints.

Ometria says it is used by over 100 of the largest multi-channel retailers and fast-growing VC-backed ecommerce businesses including Moss Bros, Crew Clothing, Charlotte Tilbury, Feelunique, LoveCrafts, Wonderbly (formerly Lost My Name), and Graze.com.

Strategic investors included Summit Action, the US VC fund of the Summit Series, Sonae IM, the investment arm of Portugal’s multi-billion retail group, and Samos Investments, a UK VC fund specialising in retail and ecommerce.

Adjuvo, the UK investment syndicate, also made investments in the round. Key investors in that include Sir George Buckley, chairman of Black & Decker, Lance Batchelor, CEO of Saga and ex-MD of Amazon, Alan Parker, chairman of Mothercare and Matt Cooper, chairman at Octopus Investments. Existing investors also contributed, including fifteen original angels, as did SaatchInvest and Force Over Mass Capital.

Ivan Mazour, co-founder & CEO, says that with the Ometria platform “retailers can get a complete understanding of each and every customer, predict their interests and future behavior, and use it to directly encourage them to keep coming back.”

Ometria’s main competitors are spread across companies like email service providers (Emarsys, Sailthru, Selligent, Bronto, Dotmailer), behavioral marketing tools (CloudIQ, SaleCycle, Yieldify) and customer insight companies (More2, AgileOne). Its argument is that none of these companies were developed specifically for retail, or to create and use a unified predictive profile of each customer.