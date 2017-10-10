A batch of SNES Classic Editions goes on sale tomorrow

If you’ve had bad luck so far in trying to nab an SNES Classic Edition, you’ll have a fresh chance tomorrow. Two major retailers have announced they have stock in hand and will be selling it starting October 11.

Gamestop and ThinkGeek will both have undisclosed numbers available for sale online and (at least for the former) at retail locations. Look for them starting mid-morning Pacific time.

Gamestop describes the SNES as “the most lit console,” which kind of puts me off recommending you get it from them. Is it? Is it really?

The #SNESClassic is arriving back in-stores this week. Check with your local store for availability. https://t.co/5DYfKNap55 pic.twitter.com/tPSuvtBnyM — GameStop (@GameStop) October 10, 2017

Do a barrel roll! Tomorrow afternoon ET, Oct 11, we will have LIMITED QUANTITIES of the SNES Classic in stock: https://t.co/F55SiBcZ5R pic.twitter.com/9wD85lKeIP — Think👻EEK! (@thinkgeek) October 10, 2017

ThinkGeek, on the other hand, despite its early attempts to cash in with rather questionable bundles, is doing the right thing here. They’re going to tweet it out when the new units are available, so keep an eye out. Or just hit there tapping F5 for the next 20 hours.

If lady luck doesn’t favor you this time, don’t worry. Chances are this kind of thing will happen quite a few more times before the holidays.