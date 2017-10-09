Watch SpaceX launch its Iridium-3 Falcon 9 mission live right here

SpaceX is launching a Falcon 9 rocket at 5:37 AM PDT (8:37 AM EDT) and you can watch the launch stream live above. The launch is for client Iridium, and will put a third set of 10 satellites in orbit for the communications company.

The launch has a backup window tomorrow at around the same time if this launch has to be scrubbed for any reason. The Falcon 9 first stage will also be attempting a landing in the Pacific Ocean on SpaceX’s drone ship ‘Just Read The Instructions’ following launch.

This is the third of eight planned launches for Iridium to put this constellation into orbit.