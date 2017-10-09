This week in very bad Brand Twitter

HEY @Amazon! FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS WE WILL BE SHARING ONE OF OUR BIG IDEAS EVERY HOUR ON THE HOUR!!!!!!! #AmazonBuyUs — Carl's Jr. (@CarlsJr) October 9, 2017

Amazon is buying a lot of companies and spending many billions of dollars. The above is a brand, which sells burgers, that apparently wants some money from Amazon. We think.

We’re not ENTIRELY sure this is a great or efficient way to deploy capital. We also think Jeff Bezos should buy a coffee shop before he buys anything else.

(It’s probably a publicity stunt, but, sure, okay.)

Here’s some more Content from this Brand:

BIG IDEA 11/24: “Fries And Deceit” A new spy mini-series! The truth will always ketchup!! #AmazonBuyUs pic.twitter.com/RsqBc4lO4p — Carl's Jr. (@CarlsJr) October 9, 2017

There’s more but we’re gonna leave it at that. View the rest at your own discretion.

