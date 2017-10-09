Twitter
brands

This week in very bad Brand Twitter

Posted by
Next Story

Report suggests Face ID camera tech will be in next iPad Pro models

Amazon is buying a lot of companies and spending many billions of dollars. The above is a brand, which sells burgers, that apparently wants some money from Amazon. We think.

We’re not ENTIRELY sure this is a great or efficient way to deploy capital. We also think Jeff Bezos should buy a coffee shop before he buys anything else.

(It’s probably a publicity stunt, but, sure, okay.)

Here’s some more Content from this Brand:

There’s more but we’re gonna leave it at that. View the rest at your own discretion.

Shares of Twitter are down 1% today ahead of closing.

See also: Autonomous driving guru Sebastian Thrun’s Very Good Dog.

Featured Image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • brands
  • Twitter
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Report suggests Face ID camera tech will be in next iPad Pro models

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard