Nintendo’s mini SNES has already been hacked to run more games

Nintendo SNES Classic owners should be glad to learn that more games aren’t out of your reach.

Cluster, the Russian coder who originally cracked the NES Classic Edition, has now figured out how to side-load more games to the SNES CE through his Hakchi tool. With the release of Hakchi v2.20, users can expand their options on the little SNES, which comes with only 21 games pre-installed.

In fact, the emulator will even run NES titles, as well.

A couple of things:

It’s illegal to use unofficial ROMs, so rule-followers may want to click away for fear of temptation.

Secondly, this takes a bit of expertise in PC wizardry, so don’t get in over your head. If you know what you’re doing, you’ll find everything you need right here.

Engadget seems to think that Nintendo “doesn’t mind” modders getting into the console and side-loading games, and even reports that Nintendo implied their level of chill with a secret message in the NES Classic Edition and mini SNES code: