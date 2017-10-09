The new trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ focuses on Rey and Kylo Ren

The first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi reassured us that we were finally going to hear Luke Skywalker’s voice again — even if it was only so he could tell us that it was time for the Jedi to end.

The new trailer (which was released on a Monday evening because football) shifts its focus to Daisy Ridley’s Rey and Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren — basically, the next generation of Sith and (presumably) Jedi.

Should you watch it? If you’re reading this, you’ve probably made up your mind already, but I should note that writer-director Rian Johnson actually suggested that you might want to sit this one out “if you want to come in clean.”

I a legitimately torn. If you want to come in clean, absolutely avoid it. But it’s gooooood….. https://t.co/Y29K5yz8i4 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) October 8, 2017

To the eyes of this casual Star Wars fan, there’s nothing terribly spoiler-y here. There is, however, a big-ish character reveal, plus a brief clip of one fight towards the end that prompted me to shout out some excited expletives.

Tickets are now on-sale for the December 15 release. In fact, several TechCrunch staffers have already bought theirs.