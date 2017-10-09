Entertainment
The new trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ focuses on Rey and Kylo Ren

The first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi reassured us that we were finally going to hear Luke Skywalker’s voice again — even if it was only so he could tell us that it was time for the Jedi to end.

The new trailer (which was released on a Monday evening because football) shifts its focus to Daisy Ridley’s Rey and Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren — basically, the next generation of Sith and (presumably) Jedi.

Should you watch it? If you’re reading this, you’ve probably made up your mind already, but I should note that writer-director Rian Johnson actually suggested that you might want to sit this one out “if you want to come in clean.”

To the eyes of this casual Star Wars fan, there’s nothing terribly spoiler-y here. There is, however, a big-ish character reveal, plus a brief clip of one fight towards the end that prompted me to shout out some excited expletives.

Tickets are now on-sale for the December 15 release. In fact, several TechCrunch staffers have already bought theirs.

