Hulu picks up four new esports series

Hulu has picked up four new series that are centered around e-sports, according to Variety.

The network-backed streaming service, which has been coming in hot lately with an Emmy-winning original drama and a push toward more back-log seasons of popular series, purchased the rights to about 15 total hours of content from ESL.

Here are the four series:

Player v. Player: a talk show with esports casters and influencers who talk through various topics while also earning points based on their knowledge. (Ten episodes, 30 minutes each)

Bootcamp: a documentary series that follows one of the great CS:GO teams (The Immortals) through scrimmages and practice sessions, as well as life at the team house, in the lead-up to the Intel Extreme Masters Oakland tournament at Oracle Arena in November. (Six episodes, 30 minutes each)

Defining Moments: a talk show with experts, players and fans talking through the most important changes in e-sports history, from big plays, big moves, and rivalries. (Six episodes, 30 minutes each)

ESL Replay: A standard replay show meets docuseries, following the behind-the-scenes action of ESL’s big multi-day tournaments, including Dota 2, Battlegrounds and two CS:GO tournaments. (Four episodes, 60 minutes each)

Esports is growing not only on native platforms like Twitch and MLG.tv, but in the mainstream. Turner has its own ELeague, which is broadcast on TBS and online. Stick-and-ball sports team owners are buying e-sports teams — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and New York Mets COO Jeff Wilpon have both bought teams in Activision’s new Overwatch league.

And now, Hulu has gotten in on the action with the purchase of this new content from ESL.