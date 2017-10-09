Media
Elon Musk
Jeff Bezos
Star Trek

Elon Musk gets a nod as a space pioneer from ‘Star Trek: Discovery’

Posted by
Next Story

Cruise acquires Strobe to help dramatically reduce LiDAR costs

Elon Musk ranks alongside the Wright Brothers and the scientist who brought warp speed light to humanity, according to Star Trek: Discovery. On last night’s episode of the new CBS All-Access show, Captain Gabriel Lorca (portrayed by Jason Isaacs) listed Musk alongside the Wrights, and fictional warp drive inventor Zefram Cochrane as peers in space flight technological innovation.

Musk, a noted sci-fi fan, will probably be thrilled with the comparison and the name drop. The SpaceX founder has ambitions to make humans an interplanetary species, of course, with an initial target of establishing a colony on Mars. Musk’s SpaceX has also been refining its reusable rocket approach to launches, which could indeed result in a paradigm shift for how we work in space.

The reference is also interesting because of its notable omission of Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos: This other space entrepreneur is such a big fan of Star Trek that he pitched and succeeded in landing a cameo in Star Trek Beyond as an alien being, but he doesn’t rate a mention from Lorca among the spaceflight pantheon.

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Jeff Bezos
  • Elon Musk
  • Star Trek
  • Media
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Cruise acquires Strobe to help dramatically reduce LiDAR costs

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard