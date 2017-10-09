A chat with the creators of Arduino

On this week’s Technotopia I talked to Massimo Banzi and Fabio Violante, the co-creators of Arduino. This pair of Italian artists saw their little single-board computers as a gateway to high-tech art but they’ve essentially created a world in which anyone – from an 11-year-old hacker to a huge corporation – can make amazing hardware in a few hours.

The pair recently returned to full-time control after a stint that placed high-tech exec Frederico Musto at the head of Arduino AG. Musto recently stepped down, allowing Banzi and Violante to return.

In this podcast we talk about Arduino’s artistic roots and what the pair expect to see in the future.

Technotopia is a podcast about a better future by John Biggs. You can subscribe in Stitcher or iTunes and download the MP3 here.