‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ tickets go on sale Monday

Your first chance to buy tickets to see The Last Jedi will be this Monday.

The movie’s official trailer will be debuting during Monday Night Football tomorrow and tickets for the film will be going up on sale directly after, though we don’t have exact timing details.

Lucasfilm teased a number of promos with various movie theater companies for giveaways, exclusive posters and artwork and details regarding theaters that will be showing all eight Star Wars films back-to-back on launch day.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is hitting theaters December 15.