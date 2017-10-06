Watch the big baddies get bigger in new ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ trailer

Pacific Rim: Uprising knows how you like your robots: Huge, and piloted by John Boyega speaking in his actual English accent. Also it knows how you like your Kaiju monsters — larger than ever before and with “evolved” abilities.

The new trailer of the movie makes the sequel to Guillermo Del Toro’s loving mega monster flick look like a very, very fun ride that succeeds by embracing fully what it is, and generally rollicking in giant-scale combat among city fixtures.

Things look perhaps a bit more Power Rangers here than in the first movie, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Even so, things could still go very wrong with this sequel — but let’s hope it goes very well and we get Pacific Rim sequels forever in perpetuity. I basically want it to be the Fast & Furious of the Kaiju genre.