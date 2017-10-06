Original Content has strange feelings about Netflix’s ‘Big Mouth’

In Big Mouth, all the terrible, gross thoughts that you probably had while going through puberty come to life — in the form of actual hormone monsters voiced by Nick Kroll and Maya Rudolph.

The Netflix animated series was created by Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett, and TechCrunch’s Darrell Etherington and Anthony Ha review it in the latest episode of the Original Content podcast. We discuss how Big Mouth combines increasingly dirty jokes and random gags with genuine thoughtfulness about sex and adolescence.

Kroll provides the voice of Nick, a boy right on the edge of puberty, while his Oh Hello! costar John Mulaney plays his friend Andrew. The show also stars Jessi Klein as their friend Jessi (yes, the character names are very creative) and Jordan Peele as the ghost of Duke Ellington (just go with it).

Also covered: The latest streaming headlines, including new sci-fi adaptations from Amazon, new media players from Roku, a new video startup from Jeffrey Katzenberg, Netflix’s latest price increase and the launch of the DisneyNow app.

Plus, Darrell does his best to hear Anthony’s thoughts on the latest Blade Runner movie without getting spoiled.

You can listen to the episode in the player above, subscribe using Apple Podcasts or find us in your podcast player of choice. Be sure to leave a review and let us know what you think. You can also send feedback directly to us.

Featured Image: Netflix