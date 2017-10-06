One Night, the boutique last-minute hotel app, is expanding internationally to London

One Night, the last-minute booking app for boutique hotels, is expanding internationally – starting today with London.

One Night was created by Standard International, which is the parent company of Standard Hotels. Originally the company launched an app called One Night Standard, which was a way to get great deals on same-day bookings (starting at 3pm) at Standard properties. But after seeing demand from other boutique hotels looking for a similar offering, the company launched One Night, which now offers rooms at properties in 10 U.S cities plus London.

While the general premise is similar to incumbent Hotel Tonight, One Night puts a greater emphasis on making sure only highly-curated trendy hotels make the cut. For example, in London One Night will have rooms available at The Ned, Soho House’s brand-new trendy stand-alone hotel.

While The Standard’s presence in London makes it a logical first step in terms of international expansion, Amar Lalvani, CEO of Standard International, explained that the team is already “looking towards other key markets throughout Europe”.

The app also has some cool features like hour-by-hour city guides that suggest activities near your hotel that you can be doing each hour. Features like this will be especially helpful as the app continues to expand internationally, as U.S travelers spending time abroad are always looking for better activity and restaurant suggestion apps.

One Night has seen strong growth since it launched in just NY and LA a little over a year ago. Since June average daily bookings grew 331%, and active users as a percentage of total downloads (i.e how many downloaders are actually using the app) grew to 48%, which is nearly double what it was last year.