Logitech’s Craft keyboard offers premium typing with big bonuses

Logitech’s keyboards have long been my keyboards of choice, thanks to their versatility and focus on good design. But the new Craft keyboard may be my favorite Logitech keyboard of all time – and possibly my favorite keyboard, period. The Craft is being billed as creative tool thanks to the integration of a control dial with custom functions depending on which application you’re using, but it’s also just a top-notch typist tool for anyone who values good craftsmanship in one of the devices they probably use more than almost any other in their daily computing work.

The Craft is a premium-priced keyboard, at least for most people, at $200. It’s true that real keyboard aficionados, especially those who place a high value on mechanical switches and customizability, will likely spend more, but for Logitech’s primary demographic, $200 is a lot so spend even on this essential accessory. But the Craft is a good way to spend that money if you’re at all interested in typing comfortably, and having a range of convenient features that really can improve your overall computing experience in subtle but significant ways.

Craft’s signature feature is the ‘Creative Input Dial,’ which as mentioned can customize its function based on what application you’re using. When you have the Logitech Options software installed, it’ll detect which application is active by default and switch its function automatically. Plus, there’s even a transition between a clicky, graduated turning action for things like volume control, and an analog, smooth turn for adjusting things like exposure in photos, and it makes a big, positive difference in terms of user experience.

But the dial is not likely to be a major driver in terms of convincing most people the Craft is worth the price to upgrade from their current keyboard. Luckily, the gadget offers a lot more besides that does warrant a look in terms of upgrade consideration. For instance, it’s got a great, heavy weight that helps it sit firmly on your desk no matter how furiously you type. Plus, there’s Logitech easy switch functionality built in, so you can connect it to up to three devices at once (using either Logitech’s Unifying Receiver or Bluetooth) and switch between them with the press of a single button.

The keyboard also features a dedicated number pad, full-size arrow keys, and ambient backlighting. It charges its internal battery via USB C, which is great if you’re already using a MacBook or other modern computer that charges the same way, and it feature dual-purpose keys for Command and Start to switch seamlessly between PC and Mac use.

Craft’s typing experience might be the best reason to upgrade, however – its keys are slightly concave, giving you great resting and key stroke experiences, and the travel depth feels just right, with more give than the standard Apple wireless keyboard. The finish on the key surfaces is also very pleasing in a way that’s hard to describe: They’re matte and feel like they’re slightly grippy, and while it may seem like a small thing, if you’re typing for many hours per day (like, say, if you’re a blogger) it definitely adds up.

Logitech has done a terrific job with the Craft in terms of look, feel and add-on features, in short, and it’s easily my favorite keyboard at the moment. At $200, it’s probably not for everyone, but it’s also well-positioned to be a premium keyboard option for the average consumer looking to treat themselves without going totally overboard into the world of hardcore keyboard fanaticism.