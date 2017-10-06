Kaspersky hearing with House committee set for late October

In the latest installment of the ongoing saga of Russia-based cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab and the U.S. government, the company has a new date with Congress. Rescheduling a hearing originally set for last week, the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology has set a new hearing for October 25, Reuters reports.

News of the rescheduled hearing comes a day after the company was linked to successful Russian efforts to hack the NSA, though the Kaspersky software in question could have itself been hacked through a vulnerability.

Kaspersky Lab founder Eugene Kaspersky was expected to appear in the previous hearing, and it sounds like he’ll probably plan on being there in late October to defend his company in his own words.

“I look forward to hearing from the committee and having the opportunity to address their concerns directly,” Kaspersky said in a statement to TechCrunch.