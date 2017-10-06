Equity podcast: Uber’s board gets bigger, ForeScout’s security IPO, and venture investment trends

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

This week the crew —Roof, Matthew Lynley, and Alex Wilhelm — were joined by Saar Gur, a general partner at CRV.

This week we had no choice but to dive into Uber’s most recent headlines and happenings. We did not get into every possible topic — Uber is a cornucopia of news these days, and our show can’t be four hours long. Instead, we focused our attentions on the Softbank situation, Uber’s board, and how much new capital the firm may raise in the coming weeks.

We promise that we will not turn Equity into This Week in Uber.

Moving along, we spent some time investigating the ForeScout S-1 filing, which the security firm hopes will take it public. However, the gang had some reservations about its financial performance, diving into VC investing time horizons and when a return goes from late, to very, very late.

And finally, the crew dug into Q3 venture trends. Crunchbase News has notes out on the global venture market, women in venture, and, out today, a piece looking at the US venture market. The whole report in one clause: round volume in the US is down year-over-year and dollar volume is up over the same timeframe.

We appreciate your ears and time. Catch you all next week!

