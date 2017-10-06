AOL
AIM
crunch report
tito

Crunch Report | AOL Instant Messenger Is Shutting Down

Posted by
Next Story

PSA: Don’t share your old AIM screen name

Today’s Stories 

  1. AOL Instant Messenger is shutting down after 20 years
  2. Apple is looking into reports of iPhone 8 batteries swelling
  3. This smart bandage releases meds on command for better healing

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Tito Hamze

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • AOL
  • AIM
  • crunch report
  • tito
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

PSA: Don’t share your old AIM screen name

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard