Watch the trailer for Hulu’s original sci-fi comedy ‘Future Man’

Hulu has a new original comedy series executive produced and directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, and it’s arriving on the streaming service on November 14. The trailer premiered at NYC ComicCon today, showing the titular Future Man himself Josh Hutchinson of The Hunger Games coming to terms with being a rip-off of the hero from The Last Starfighter.

Eliza Coupe of the short-lived but still great Happy Endings also stars, alongside Derek Wilson and many more familiar faces. The show looks like a lighthearted take on Terminator with ample references to other time travelling flicks over the years, with a plot that apparently centers around Hutchinson’s character trying to stop a scientist from developing a cure for herpes.

This will probably not be cerebral hard science fiction, but it seems like it could be fun, even if it’s not likely to sweep The Emmys next year like Hulu original The Handmaid’s Tale.