A list of everything Magic Leap has released so far
Things released by Magic Leap, a company which has raised $1.4B from investors, to date:
- A patent for some chill looking glasses
- Rumors of a new $500M funding round
- A description of the eye-tracking interface by Warriors great Andre Iguoudala
- Its head of PR
- A discrimination lawsuit
- A promise of review units
- Rambling blog posts
- Website easter eggs
- A spy pic of a prop from The Rocketeer
- This new YouTube video, which manages to spend two minutes and ten seconds on dialogue that sounds like two chatbots programmed to be inspirational talking to one another.
Magic Leap has been very, very willing to talk endlessly about its unreleased product without actually saying anything. We eagerly await the payoff for the above list.
