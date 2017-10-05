Meal kit startup Gobble has raised $15 million in Series B financing from Khosla

Gobble, a 15-minute meal kit delivery service, has raised $15 million in Series B growth financing from Khosla Ventures, TechCrunch has confirmed.

Khosla Ventures led the round, along with participation from previous investors a16z, Trinity Ventures and Initialized Capital.

Gobble came out of Y Combinator in 2015, around the same time many DIY meal kit services started to falter. For a while, it wasn’t all roses for Gobble, either. “I remember everything on our business charts was just going down and to the right,” founder Ooshma Garg wrote in a YC blog post in 2015.

However, the startup pulled through and is reportedly serving a million meals a year, with what it claims is a more loyal lifetime customer base than Blue Apron, Plated and other competitors at about $800 LTV.

“Gobble’s investments in culinary R&D and data science have enabled them to build a valuable member base who trust Gobble with their accounts running on ‘autopilot,’ ” noted Initialized Capital’s Gary Tan.

Gobble had previously raised $14.8 million in venture funding, bringing the total up to nearly $30 million.

The startup plans to use the new funds for hiring more team members and for expansion beyond the 32 states it currently serves.