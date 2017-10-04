Google’s big event is today. And this time, it’s all about new devices — the company should unveil a handful of new hardware products. The event will start at 9 AM in San Francisco, 12 PM in New York, 5 PM in London, 6 PM in Paris.

And we already know what to expect. The big elephant in the room is Google’s new flagship Android phone, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. It should be faster, more durable and it’ll feature better cameras.

It sounds like the company also plans to release smaller versions of Google Home. This new device will compete directly with Amazon’s Echo Dot. You can also expect some Chromebook and VR news.

We’ll have a team live from the event. So don’t forget to read and watch our hands-on impressions and our thoughts on the event.