Sonos announces the Sonos One, a self-contained, Alexa-connected speaker

THe Sonos One is a new speaker designed from the ground-up for voice interaction via Alexa. The speaker is similar to the current home speakers Sonos sells but six internal microphones allow you to speak to the spaker without extra voice control hardware.

The system uses echo-cancellation tech to hear you over the music and the six internal microphones will be able to hear you anywhere in the room.

The Sonos One will support AirPlay 2 when it launches next year.

The speaker will allow you to say things like “Pause music,” “Play track in living room,” and “Play playlist Harcdore” and Sonos will react.