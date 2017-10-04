After back-to-back events from Apple and Amazon, it’s finally Google’s time to shine — and it sounds like the company’s got some big things planned for today’s happening at the SFJazz Center in San Francisco. This time last year, the company showed off a number additions to its hardware offerings, and we’re expecting pretty big follow-ups.

We’ve already seen a lot of what Google will most likely have to offer, through all manner of rumors and leaks leading up to today’s event. The centerpiece will no doubt be a pair of new phones — the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, built by HTC and LG, respectively. The handsets are followups to last year’s first generation phones, which were widely considered some of 2016’s best.

Google Home should also be taking a central role in today’s festivities. The company has been viewed as playing catch up with Amazon in the smart home category, and today could be the its moment to pull ahead. Among the expected devices is a new Google Home mini — the company’s answer to the low-priced Echo Dot.

It’s already shaping up to be a big show, and the company will no doubt have some surprises up its sleeve. But don’t worry, we’ll be on-hand to keep you up to date and break down everything you need to know about the live event. So keep your browser parked right here.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 AM Pacific (12PM ET). You can also follow along with the live stream right here.