What do N26, Revolut and Monzo have in common? The three founders of those three startups are all coming to TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin to discuss all things fintech. If you want to see Valentin Stalf, Nikolay Storonsky and Tom Blomfield share the same stage, come to Disrupt in December.

N26 also happens to be a Startup Battlefield success story. The company participated in our startup competition back in 2014. And things have changed quite a lot since then as the company has raised tens of millions of euros, attracted half a million customers and launched across the Eurozone.

Stalf is graduating from the Startup Battlefield segment and coming back to talk on the main stage. This is exactly why Disrupt Berlin showcases startups at all stages.

Revolut is also a huge success, especially in its home country. According to the company’s website, there are now more than 850,000 people using Revolut.

But Revolut is also a very different beast. The company isn’t technically a bank. It started off as an electronic wallet app with super cheap exchange rates. Slowly but surely, the company has been adding new features that make it act more and more like a bank account. Now, Revolut also provides personal IBANs, a credit feature, business accounts, travel insurance and phone insurance.

Finally, Monzo is catching up after a late start. The startup also has hundreds of thousands of customers and a banking license. And this just in the U.K. alone. I’ve seen countless of friends opening a Monzo account.

Switching from a traditional bank to Monzo offers many benefits. You get real-time alerts of transactions, geotagged transactions, bill-splitting features, real-time transfers between Monzo users and an app that simply doesn’t suck. It provides some great budgeting features.

These three awesome speakers all think that retail banks have been too greedy and too slow. It’s time to let users control their money from their phone. In fact, sending money should probably be as easy as sending a tweet. And they all have different yet interesting ways of solving the same problem.

