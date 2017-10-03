Kahoot launches premium version aimed at corporate training market

Few people thought that a simple site which allowed teachers to create quizzes for their classes online would get this far, but Kahoot has been a smash hit since it launched. Only a few months after Kahoot closed a $20 million funding round, with Microsoft Ventures participating, it’s now pressing the revenue button by launching a new premium version of the service.

Kahoot Plus will be aimed at companies needing a corporate training solution. And given the terrible ones I’ve been subjected to, I have a feeling I’ll prefer doing this on Kahoot.

The advantage of Kahoot Plus is that companies will be able to keep the quizzes in their own private area, plus brand them with a company logo. Trainers will be able to track progress via reports and data on employee performance on the quizzes, allowing them to figure out who needs improvement.

The Oslo startup started appeared in 2011 and it now claims more than 50 million monthly active users.

Corporate training spend has grown to over $70 billion in 2016 in the United States alone and Cahoot already had corporate customers “including at 25 percent of the Fortune 500 companies.” Now they will be better served and monetized.

Kahoot Plus will cost have an introductory price of $10 per user per month, with an annual subscription allowing for an unlimited number of participants. A month-to-month subscription will cost $15 per user per month.

“Billions of dollars and millions of hours are wasted on ineffective corporate training every year. All of us have suffered through dull presentation decks and boring training sessions,” said Erik Harrell, CEO, Kahoot! “We believe training should not only be useful, but also fun, memorable, inspiring and even magical.”

Kahoot will continue to keep the standard version free for schools, but Harrell told me: “While this is specifically designed and created with corporates in mind, we think Kahoot! Plus could also be an attractive product for schools and educational institutions.Its advanced reporting capabilities will be attractive to teachers and schools who want more data and analysis on their students.”