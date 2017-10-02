A lot can happen in 24 hours — just ask Jack Bauer. If you haven’t submitted your application to Startup Battlefield at Disrupt Berlin yet, it’s time to channel your inner-hero and complete the mission. The deadline is a mere 24 hours away.

Startup Battlefield sets the standard for all startup competitions. Simply stated, it’s the best platform for tech entrepreneurs to launch their early-stage companies. Here’s a brief rundown of how Startup Battlefield works (for more detailed information, read our FAQ).

Anywhere from 15 to 30 startups will have six minutes on the Disrupt main stage to pitch and demo their working product to a panel of judges (typically comprised of tech founders, investors and TechCrunch editors). An in-depth Q&A follows each pitch.

The judges narrow the field to roughly four to six finalists. In round two, the finalists pitch and demo to a fresh group of judges, who then select a winner and a runner-up. The winner walks away with a check for $50,000 and the Disrupt Cup, but that’s just for starters.

Media and investor spotlights shine brightly at Disrupt, and all Startup Battlefield participants — regardless of the outcome — benefit from expert pitch coaching, global press coverage and the opportunity to network with some of the most influential, exciting and forward-thinking tech leaders and investors. Don’t discount the power of that networking — the results speak for themselves.

Thus far, 648 companies — including Mint, Dropbox, Yammer and TripIt — have graced the Battlefield stage, raised a collective $6.9 billion and generated 95 exits. Still need convincing? Here’s what Valentin Stalf, CEO of Number26, had to say about his company’s experience at Disrupt EU 2014:

“Battlefield not only put us on the radar of international news, it also was a one-of-a kind experience meeting like-minded entrepreneurs ready to disrupt entire industries! Impossible is nothing — that’s the spirit.”

Startup Battlefield takes place at Disrupt Berlin on December 4-5, 2017 at Arena Berlin, Eichenstraße 412435. Schnell, schnell, meine lieblinge. There are only 24 hours left on the clock, and you’re running out of time. Submit your application right here — right now.

