FAA outlaws drone use around 10 US monuments and dams

The Federal Aviation Administration announced new rules for drone use around key US landmarks including monuments and dams. Under the new restrictions, drones are not to fly within 400 feet of the designated landmarks. The FAA says these rules were implemented at the request of the US security and law enforcement agencies.

These locations are just the latest to the growing list of the FAA’s no-fly zones which includes airports and airstrips, army bases, sports stadiums, and national parks. Interestingly enough, half of the locations on the latest list are dams, which shows the FAA is taking a stronger stance against drones around utilities as well. The restrictions will be effective October 5, 2017.