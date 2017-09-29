‘Deadly Manners’ is a new podcast starring LeVar Burton, Kristen Bell, Anna Chlumsky and RuPaul

Podcasts are a growing area of interest even for media companies that typically work in TV and other formats, and AMC/Sundance is extending its bet on making something of streaming audio. The show is called “Deadly Manners,” and it’s a fictional murder mystery with some big-name stars, including Kristen Bell, Anna Chlumsky, RuPaul, LeVar Burton, Denis O’Hare and Alisha Boe.

The story takes place during 1954. It’s winter and a fancy family is having a fancy annual dinner party. All the party invitees get trapped at the house when a snowstorm picks up outside, and then you get a classic “and then there were none” scenario where guests start getting killed off by a murderer one by one.

As I alluded to before, AMC isn’t new to podcasts: Its Shudder service has worked on horror anthology “Darkest Night,” voiced by Guardians of the Galaxy villain Lee Pace. That show has managed to rack up more than 4.5 million downloads to date, AMC says.

The podcast will be available on AMC Networks’ streaming services Sundance Now and Shudder, and it’ll also go up on Apple Podcasts via iTunes. The first two episodes are coming October 3, and the rest will be uploaded on a weekly basis. If you get the episodes from Sundance Now and Shudder, you get a few bonuses, including three full episodes on October 3, and uncompressed audio quality, plus ad-free versions of each show.

Check out the “Deadly Manners” trailer above, and then head over to iTunes to subscribe if you like what you hear, or grab it on Sundance Now and Shudder.

Other scripted podcasts have also attracted top Hollywood talent, including “Gimlet’s Homecoming,” which stars Catherine Keener, Oscar Isaac and David Schwimmer. Meanwhile, Anthony and I aren’t famous, but we’re doing our best.