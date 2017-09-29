8bitdo’s new wireless controllers are perfect for your new SNES Classic

The SNES Classic Edition is out today, and is probably currently en route to those lucky enough to have scored a pre-order, and being picked up by bleary-eyed fans who set up early at game store locations around the world. Reviews have been almost universally positive for the small console, which is not surprising, so a lot of folks will probably also be in the market for accessories – like this new wireless SNES-inspired retro gamepad from 8bitdo.

The new version of the 8bitdo SN30 wireless controller ships with a 2.4GHz wireless receiver, and gives you quick access to the SNES Classic’s home screen using the combo key press of Down and Select simultaneously. It has a built-in rechargeable battery, too, and all the buttons you’d expect from the original SNES controller – available in both a Super NES colorway, and a Super Famicom look with its more colorful buttons.

This new controller is up for pre-order on Amazon starting today, with a retail price of $24.99 which is pretty good considering you’re probably not going to find wired options for much cheaper. It’s worth noting that these are 2.4GHz devices only, meaning they’re limited to working with the included receiver, rather than with Bluetooth devices like other controllers in 8bitdo’s lineup.

You’ll also have to wait a while to receive them – the ship date is December 10, but that’s still in time for holiday gifts, and in the meantime you can use the wired controllers (with too short cables) that Nintendo includes with the SNES Classic in the box.