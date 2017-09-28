Watch the West go wild again in new Red Dead Redemption II trailer

Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption II is probably one of the most hotly anticipated games of next year, and now there’s a trailer for it showing some actual visuals from the game. The trailer gives us our first sense of story, too, which basically looks like it’s about outlaws getting up to no good in the Old West and then trying to outlaw the law, and rivals.

The sequel to Red Dead Redemption was already delayed to next year after being originally slated for a release this fall, but with the hopes and expectations that people have for this game, it’s probably best that Rockstar focus on making the title as great as possible, instead of rushing it out.

It’ll release in Spring 2018 on PS4 and Xbox One, and it looks like it might be a good reason to get a new 4K-capable console if you don’t have one already, based on the lighting effects and facial animations in this trailer.