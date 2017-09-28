The French tech scene — ‘La French tech’ as they like to call it — has been making waves recently, while France generally has been benefiting from the ‘Macron bounce’. So it’s only right that we highlight whats going on there at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin, our premier European event. That means bringing over key players from their startup ecosystem.

Disrupt Berlin 2017 takes place December 4-5 at the historic Arena Berlin in the heart of Berlin, Germany.

We’re delighted to welcome the following speakers:



Samantha Jérusalmy

Partner

Elaia Partners

Samantha joined Elaia Partners in 2008. She began her career as a consultant at Eurogroup, a consulting firm specialized in organisation and strategy, within the Bank and Finance division. She then joined Clipperton Finance, a corporate finance firm dedicated to high-tech growth companies, before moving to Elaia Partners in 2008. She became an Investment Manager in 2011 then a Partner in 2014.

Education: EDHEC Business School, Schulich Business School of Toronto (Bachelor), Loyola University of Chicago (MBA)

Expertise: SaaS, Marketplace, Digital Media, Mobile,



Mounia Rkha

VC

ISAI

Mounia started her career in the VC industry in 2008 with Ventech. She moved in 2011 to Morocco to co-found and manage Mydeal, one of the first group buying sites in Maghreb. Back to Paris, she joined Schibsted Growth, the corporate venture fund of the Schibsted Group (owner of the successful classifieds site LeBonCoin). She joined ISAI in june 2015 to manage the Seed Club activity. Mounia is also a co-founder of StartHer, an organization that aims at promoting entrepreneurship by women.

