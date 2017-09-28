Ikea has reportedly bought TaskRabbit

TaskRabbit, the on-demand platform for hiring people to do everything from build furniture to stand in line for you at the Apple Store, has sold itself to Ikea, Recode reports.

TaskRabbit has previously raised $38 million from investors like Founders Fund, First Round, Floodgate and others. Financial terms of the deal are unknown, but the plan is for TaskRabbit to operate as an independent subsidiary within Ikea, according to Recode. That means TaskRabbit CEO Stacy Brown-Philpot (pictured above) and her staff would remain on board. Back in April, word on the street was that TaskRabbit was looking to sell itself to a strategic buyer. It looks like that buyer ended up being Ikea.

This acquisition makes a lot of sense, given that Ikea furniture, in my experience, is hard to put together and can require help from an able-bodied person via TaskRabbit. Last December, Ikea partnered with TaskRabbit to have the on-demand handyperson startup become its official furniture assembler in London.

The acquisition comes at a time when GrubHub, a fellow gig economy employer, is in court over its practices of employing its delivery drivers as 1099 contractors instead of W-2 employees. Depending on the outcome of the lawsuit, it could potentially affect how TaskRabbit and other companies in this space do business. Apparently, that was not a deterrent for Ikea.

I’ve reached out to TaskRabbit and Ikea and will update this story if I hear back.

Developing…